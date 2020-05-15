The Washington Post

ERNESTINE BRICE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNESTINE BRICE.
Service Information
Latney's Funeral Home
3831 Georgia Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-882-2455
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Esterine Brice  

On May 4, 2020 Daughter Esterine Brice member of I.B.P.O.E OF The World Grand Temple passed away. She is survived by her husband, Robert Brice Sr., two children, Lisa Brice and Robert Brice Jr., two grandchildren, Jasmine Brice and London Brice. Six sisters, Martha Williams, Janice Brewer, Bessie Stewart, Clarice Williams, sue Fletcher and Peggy Pool. Four brothers, Jack Williams, Jessie Stewart, Woody Brewer and Louis Brewer all of Texas. Loving mother-in-law, Lucy Price and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.