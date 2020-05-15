

Esterine Brice



On May 4, 2020 Daughter Esterine Brice member of I.B.P.O.E OF The World Grand Temple passed away. She is survived by her husband, Robert Brice Sr., two children, Lisa Brice and Robert Brice Jr., two grandchildren, Jasmine Brice and London Brice. Six sisters, Martha Williams, Janice Brewer, Bessie Stewart, Clarice Williams, sue Fletcher and Peggy Pool. Four brothers, Jack Williams, Jessie Stewart, Woody Brewer and Louis Brewer all of Texas. Loving mother-in-law, Lucy Price and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.