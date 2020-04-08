

Ernestine D. Harding



Ernestine D. Harding, 70, of Culpeper died Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 8, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Edmond and Ruby Davidson.

Mrs. Harding is survived by her husband of 48 years, Hilton; her son, Tarick L. Harding and his wife Ebony; two grandchildren, NaQuan Harding and Jalen Harding; and one sister, Nathalie Davidson Latiker. Additional survivors include a host of nieces and nephews as well as additional family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers; Edmond Davidson, Jr. and Arthur Davidson, Sr.

Due to current health conditions and COVID-19 mandates, the family would like to invite you to join them via live stream to celebrate the life of Mrs. Harding. To join the live stream visit www.foundandsons.com /obituaries/Ernestine-Harding/">www.foundandsons.com/obituaries/Ernestine-Harding/#!/PhotosVideos and click on Live stream.

A service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Rev. Dr. Milton L. Branch, Sr. and Rev. Judith Freeman Moss officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Harding's name to your local .

