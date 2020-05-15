Ernestine Barbara Tolson
On May 6, 2020, Ernestine Barbara Tolson went peacefully home to be with the Lord. Loving and devoted mother of Yvonne P. Waller (Kenneth) of White Plains, MD, Kathy L. Ballard of Upper Marlboro, MD and Karen A. Tolson of Washington, DC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Anthony M. Wilson, Leticia M. Ballard, Daniel E. Wilson and Yvonne L. Carter, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister, Almeta C. Roman, sister-in-law, Josephine Holland, brother-in-laws, Rev. Charles Roman and Donald G. Tolson, Sr., three goddaughters, JaNa Hines, Ariel Brown and Amanda Brown and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608.