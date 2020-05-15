The Washington Post

ERNESTINE TOLSON

Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
View Map
Notice
Notice

 
 

Ernestine Barbara Tolson  

On May 6, 2020, Ernestine Barbara Tolson went peacefully home to be with the Lord. Loving and devoted mother of Yvonne P. Waller (Kenneth) of White Plains, MD, Kathy L. Ballard of Upper Marlboro, MD and Karen A. Tolson of Washington, DC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Anthony M. Wilson, Leticia M. Ballard, Daniel E. Wilson and Yvonne L. Carter, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister, Almeta C. Roman, sister-in-law, Josephine Holland, brother-in-laws, Rev. Charles Roman and Donald G. Tolson, Sr., three goddaughters, JaNa Hines, Ariel Brown and Amanda Brown and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608.

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
