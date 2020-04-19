

Ernest Eugene Lowen (Age 98)

Captain, U.S. Navy



Passed peacefully on April 11, 2020 in his home in Fairfax, Virginia.

He had a distinguished career in the US Navy which spanned three major wars- World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1945, having attended Morris Harvey College and West Virginia University later receiving a masters degree from George Washington University.

His first assignment was the USS Indiana BB-58 where he participated in the signing of the surrender by Japan.

He was then assigned to an aircraft carrier the USS Sicily (CVE 118) during the West Berlin crisis.

He commanded the Skowhegan (PCE-843) where he rescued four seaman swept overboard from the USS Cross, a destroyer escort.

He later commanded Mine Division 41 in Shelbourne, Nova Scotia tracking unfriendly submarines.

He was assistant Chief of Staff for Operations in Commander Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla under Admiral Zumwalt, after two tours in Vietnam he continued his tour with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.

In addition to commendations for Operation Inland Sea and rescuing seaman, he was awarded Meritorius Service medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Occupation medal (Asia), Joint Service Commendation medal, American Theatre, Vietnam Service (2 Star), Secretary of Defense Badge, Victory (WWII) Vietnam Campaign medal, Joint Chiefs of Staff Badge, National Defense (Bronze Star), Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, RVN Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Action), RVN Cross of Gallentry, Pacific, Pacific Theatre.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Sibyl Jean MacPherson Lowen and is survived by his three children, Pamela Osti (Mario) of Annandale, VA, Catherine Pearce (James) of Machias, ME, James Lowen (Edyta) of Nashville, TN and three grandchildren; Gabriel, Colin and Maia.

A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

