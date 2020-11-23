

Of Northampton, MA, formerly of Chevy Chase, MD, died at home on November 17, 2020 in the company of his family. Ernie was born April 3, 1931 to Edith (nee Katz) and Charles Liebman in Chicago and was raised there and in the Chicago suburbs. While a law student at Harvard University, he met Radcliffe undergraduate Roberta Nerden, with whom he spent the rest of his life. Following law school, Ernie returned to Chicago to practice law. His work included representing multiple clients in civil liberties suits involving abuse by the police and courts, including Monroe V. Pape, argued before the US Supreme Court, which established the right to sue state officers who violated individuals' constitutional rights. In the early 1960s, Ernie moved to the Washington, DC area where he spent the rest of his professional life as a federal attorney, ending his career as an administrative law judge at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In 2016, he and Roberta moved to Northampton, MA to be with their son Jonathan and his family, where he remained until his death. Ernie loved music and played piano from the age of four until his mid-80s. While he only rarely performed for others, he was a master of American jazz standards, ragtime, and the classical solo literature. His plan for retirement was to learn to play Bach's Goldberg Variations. Had not disability forced him to stop playing, he would undoubtably have been at the keyboard until his final days. Ernie and Bert shared many interests, including a love for books, canoeing and the natural world. They spent many, many summers at Rangeley Lake, ME. Ernie is survived by his wife, Roberta Liebman of Northampton, MA; his son, Matthew and daughter-in-law, Laura Merrick of Ames, IA; his son, Jonathan and daughter-in -law, Anne Fine of Northampton, MA; his grandchildren, Alexander, Chan, Michael, Eli and Marika; and his sister, Eleanor Johnson of Washington, DC. His son James died in 2010. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Northampton Survival Center.Services private.



