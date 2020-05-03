

ERNUGH G. SPENCER (Age 91)



Ernugh G. Spencer, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Washington DC. Beloved husband of Pearl Spencer, and father of Valerie Horton (Michael), Denise Stafford (Jimmy), Sylvia Covington (Stephen) and Maetee Tucker. Preceded in death by his daughter, LaJuan Dinkins. Also survived by three generations of grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

Interment at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood Maryland, May 5, 2020, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Services are private.