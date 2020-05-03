The Washington Post

ERNUGH SPENCER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNUGH SPENCER.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Interment
Private
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ERNUGH G. SPENCER (Age 91)  

Ernugh G. Spencer, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Washington DC. Beloved husband of Pearl Spencer, and father of Valerie Horton (Michael), Denise Stafford (Jimmy), Sylvia Covington (Stephen) and Maetee Tucker. Preceded in death by his daughter, LaJuan Dinkins. Also survived by three generations of grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
Interment at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood Maryland, May 5, 2020, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Services are private.

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon