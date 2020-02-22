

Erwin Lee DeHaven



Erwin Lee DeHaven of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away on January 27, 2020. Mr. DeHaven was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia and was the son of Leslie and Virginia DeHaven. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Lou DeHaven; his children Carol DeHaven (John Drury) and Scott DeHaven (Christy); sisters Janice Martin, Norma Parker; and cousin Phyllis Yingling.

Mr. DeHaven was a World War II U.S. Army Air Force veteran, a mechanical engineer, and retired as Senior Vice President of Quanta Systems. His interests were aviation, automobile restoration, world travel, and animal rescue and welfare.

A celebration of his life will be held at St Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington, MD on February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or an animal welfare organization of preference.