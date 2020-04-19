

Dr. Eskin Huff (Age 91)



A retired captain in the Public Health Service,of

Boyds, MD, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after suffering from dementia.

Eskin leaves behind, his wife, Heather Haley; a sister, Elaine Kaiser of Melfa, VA; his children, Charles Huff and wife, Catherine Bruns of Kailua, HI; Patty Huff Solomon and husband, Marc Solomon of Hadley, MA, David Huff and wife Renee Huff of Olney; his stepchildren, Jeff Haley of Silver Spring, Gina and Mike Jones of Lenoir City, TN, John and Lois Haley of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jerry Haley of Germantown; 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Dr Huff was predeceased by stepson, Kennith Haley.

Dr. Huff was the son of the late Clay and Florence (Clark) Huff. Eskin, was born in Boston and grew up in Homewood, IL. He graduated from the University of Indiana and received his doctoral degree in microbiology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Dr Huff was employed at NIH in the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases and retired in 1982.

Dr Huff led an active life in retirement. He enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Health Clinic and served as president of The Boyds Historical Society. A skilled woodworker, he crafted toys for his grandchildren. It was his yearly joy to impersonate Santa Claus at The Boyds Presbyterian Church. One of his greatest passions was gardening. He leaves behind the paradise-like setting he created around his home in Boyds.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eskin's memory to the or The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.