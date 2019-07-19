The Washington Post

ESKINE UNDERWOOD (1921 - 2019)
ERSKINE J. UNDERWOOD  
February 8, 1921 - July 10, 2019  
Sgt. First Class, US Army (Ret.)  
 

Peacefully departed this life at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with family present and an honor watch held. He was a decorated veteran of World War II and the Korean War receiving the Bronze Star. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mamie Barnett Underwood, son and daughter Erskine and Kim Underwood, stepsons, Mahlon and Thaddeus Robinson, nephews and nieces, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 East Capitol St., NE, Washington, DC 20003 at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 with visitation preceding the service at 10 a.m. Dr. Lucius M. Dalton, Senior Pastor will officiate.
Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests in-honor donations to , PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
 

Published in The Washington Post on July 19, 2019
