1/
ESMER "Bill" DURHAM Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ESMER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ESMER LEE DURHAM, JR. "Bill"  Lieutenant Colonel  U.S. Air Force (Ret.)  
Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the eldest son of the late Ruth and Esmer Durham, Sr. He is survived by his sons, Ricardo and Roderick Durham; daughter, Dina Paltoo; brothers, Carlton, Franklin and Furman Durham; sister-in-law, Patricia Durham; grandchildren, Natisha, Ricardo II, Gabrielle, Adrian, Carlisle and Celina; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members; and friends, colleagues and fraternity brothers. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Durham, and his sister, Elizabeth Banks. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Interment
01:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved