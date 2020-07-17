

ESMER LEE DURHAM, JR. "Bill" Lieutenant Colonel U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the eldest son of the late Ruth and Esmer Durham, Sr. He is survived by his sons, Ricardo and Roderick Durham; daughter, Dina Paltoo; brothers, Carlton, Franklin and Furman Durham; sister-in-law, Patricia Durham; grandchildren, Natisha, Ricardo II, Gabrielle, Adrian, Carlisle and Celina; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members; and friends, colleagues and fraternity brothers. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Durham, and his sister, Elizabeth Banks. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 p.m.



