ESMIE V. (HOLNESS) PARCHMENT
September 16, 1939 ~ July 26, 2003
Today marks eight long decades since life for you began. The tropic sun lit up the moon, two faces smiled at their first born and welcomed to their mountain home Gods newest gift to man. Your time to learn, to serve, to love fell short of seven decades. Yet your sparkle still lights up our days, Inspires us in so many ways and leaves us grateful for a life who's impact never fades. From Osborne and all who dearly love you and cherish your love.