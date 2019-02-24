Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESMOND "Ed" STANTON.



Esmond Francis Stanton "Ed"



Of Springfield VA, died February 19, 2019, in the presence of God and his family. Born September 16, 1925 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Stanton for 61 years, both predeceased by their infant son, Gerard Joseph.

Dear father of Colleen (Bob) Ingalls of Fairfax, VA, Jane (Scott) Lindemann of Oakton, VA, Bill (Joy) Stanton of Springfield, VA, and Chris (Julie) Stanton of Washington, VA. Much loved grandfather of 13, and great grandfather of 15, Ed's legacy of faith and family was truly his most cherished accomplishment.

Friends may visit Tuesday, February 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27 at 10 a.m., at St Michaels Catholic Church, Annandale, VA, with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.