Esomor Krash MS, U.S. Army
Esomor Krash, owner of the highly regarded Washington, DC clipping service, Press Intelligence, died from complications of a stroke on August 10, 2020, in Richmond, VA, where he resided with his wife, Elliott, of 52 years.Born in Salt Lake City in 1931, Ese grew up in Cheyenne with his parents, two siblings and his beloved puppy, which his father, Hyman Krash, the lone Rabbi in Wyoming, let him keep even though dogs were unacceptable in Orthodox homes. Ese's love of animals was lifelong and he was rarely without pets.After graduating from the University of Chicago with a focus in literature and writing, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. His talents were quickly identified and he rose rapidly through the ranks to become Master Sergeant Krash - in less than two years of enlistment. Following graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, Ese moved to Washington, DC. in the early "60s. There, he joined Press Intelligence, which served the needs of members of Congress, businesses, lobbyists, and others by providing a packet of clippings on a subject of their interest, to their desks early every morning. The files they compiled for clients over his 30 years included the assassination of President Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King to the riots and the Warren Commission, the Viet Nam war, the Watergate scandal and President Nixon's resignation, during which he became manager, president and owner. Upon retiring in the early 90's, he and Elliott moved to Maui for a 12-year adventure, improving their property and hosting many guests. Upon moving to Richmond, VA, to be closer to family, they traveled to visit family, friends and favorite places in the US and abroad. Ese's lifetime of curiosity and interest in books, current affairs and his animals kept him engaged throughout his retirement years. He always had a wry comment on events and was a great conversationalist and friend.He is survived by his wife, Elliott; brother, Abe (Joan) of Chevy Chase, MD; son, Ethan (Elizabeth); and grandchildren, Eric and Eli of Richmond, VA Hewas preceded in death by his beloved sister, Hadassah; and parents, Hyman and Florence. A private graveside service with military honors was held at Richmond Jewish Cemetery within Greenwood Memorial Gardens on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Public Radio, www.NPR.org
; the National Wildlife Federation, www.nwf.org
; Goochland Community Cats, www.goochlandcommunitycats.org
; or the charity of your choice
.