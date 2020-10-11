ESSIE STEWARD

ESSIE GORE STEWARD April 12, 1932 - September 25, 2020
Essie Gore Steward transitioned from Earth to Eternal Life at Manor Care Nursing Home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.She was the fourth of nine children born to the late Cleveland and Ethel Whitehead Gore in Cedar Creek, North Carolina. One sister, Ethel V. Gore of Washington, DC; 35 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends are left to cherish her memories. Four brothers and four sisters predeceased her.Essie was an honors 1950 graduate of Cumberland County Public Schools (Cedar Creek Elementary and Armstrong High Schools). Following secondary school, her studies were continued which lead certification in business management and several health positions as a resident of Chicago. This training and education were essential to her successful careers in numerous positions while living in cities such as New York and New Orleans during the 1960's to the 1990's. Essie returned home to Fayetteville in 1993 for retirement. Here, she became happily involved in church and community activities.A Fayetteville, NC celebration of Essie's life and interment will be postponed until further notice due to public health restrictions. For details, please call 301-423-0151 or email - ethelvg@yahoo.com