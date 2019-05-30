The Washington Post

ESSIE WILLIAMS (1917 - 2019)
Notice
ESSIE IRENE BRINGIER WILLIAMS  
(Age 101)  

Passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Heartfields Assisted Living at Bowie. Beloved mother of Antoinette Sullivan and the late Michele Greenfield, grandmother to Denise, Paul, Gary, Chad, Crysta, Cecille and Clinton. Also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave. NE Washington, DC 20019. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangement by Henry S. Washington & Sons.
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
