ESTEL C. HOSTETTLER
"Hoss" (Age 89)
Of Vienna, VA died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Tucky Hostettler; father of Dorene Hunt (Eddie), Anne Heacock, Lise Kliine (Greg), Susan Spencer-Ray, Mike Spencer (Janet), Kelly Smith
(George), Maureen DeArmitt (Jake) and the late Margo Spencer. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 543 Beulah Rd., Vienna, VA 22180 on Friday, March 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Comforter. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: