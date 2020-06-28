ESTELLA KOHLER
ESTELLA POSPISIL KOHLER (Age 102)  
Estella Pospisil Kohler of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Max A. Kohler, and is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-greatgrandchildren.Estella was born on her family's farm near Lost Springs, KS on July 29, 1917, and spent her youth there. Shortly after her marriage to Max in 1939, his job with the US Weather Service took them to Washington, DC. They settled in nearby Silver Spring, MD where they raised their family, and Estella was active in her church and a variety of community programs, including the Women's Club of Silver Spring. Estella was a devoted wife, loving mother, andloyal friend. Her family and friends will miss her warmth, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor. Due to covid, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or at BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
