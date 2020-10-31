ESTELLE G. BALFOUR
On Friday, October 30, 2020, ESTELLE G. BALFOUR of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted mother of Bradley (Ellen) and Neil (Orly) Balfour and Marla (Randy) Werber. Dear sister of Harvey (Ronna) Rosenberg. Loving grandmother of Matthew and Jacob Balfour, Daniella (Duncan) Burdette, Maya Balfour and Erica and Jason Werber. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to NA'AMAT USA, www.naamat.org
or to For 3 Sisters, www.f3s.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.