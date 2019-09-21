The Washington Post

ESTELLE EISENBERG

Service Information
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
21208
(410)-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Notice
ESTELLE ROSE EISENBERG  

Estelle Rose Eisenberg, of Columbia, MD, passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her loving children, Cantor Roger (Elizabeth) Eisenberg, Dr. Howard-Chaim (Debbie) Eisenberg, and Lloyd (Linda) Eisenberg and many other loving family members.
 
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 22, at 12 pm. Interment Judean Memorial Gardens - Olney MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 21, 2019
