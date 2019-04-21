ESTELLE O. JORDAN
On Sunday, April 14, 2019 Estelle O. Jordan of N.E. Washington, DC entered into eternal life. Wife of the late Clarence E. Jordan; loving mother of Stanley (Mary), Carl, Gary, and Gregory Jordan. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one sister Norma Jean Braveboy, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one son John Jordan. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th Street NE, Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.