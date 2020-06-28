ESTELLE MARLOR



Estelle Shuster Marlor

Died on June 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in 1933 to Isidore Shuster and Edith Chapman Shuster of New Bedford, MA. Estelle earned a bachelor's degree in biology from University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a master's degree in zoology and comparative anatomy at the University of Utah. Her dissection partner in human anatomy class was medical student Russell Larry Marlor, whom she married in 1959. After Russell's graduation and US Navy commission, they shipped out for adventures all around the world, continuing beyond Russell's retirement as Rear Admiral in 1991. Estelle is survived by loving family. While Russell passed away in 2006, older daughter Felice Marlor, with husband Krister Andersson and daughters Irene and Elsa Andersson, lives in Stockholm, Sweden. Younger daughter Robin Marlor Buratowski, with husband Stephen Buratowski and daughter Julia Buratowski, lives near Boston MA. Estelle's younger sister Rosalyn Kaplan lives in Delray Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Estelle's memory may be made to The Greenspring Village Scholars' Fund. Details and a more extensive obituary can be found at www,DignityMemorial.com. Estelle will be interred at a later date with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.



