ESTELLE MILDRED SALZMAN
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, ESTELLE M. SALZMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leon Salzman; loving mother of Janet Salzman; daughter of the late Louis and Lena Dick. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206-2762. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.