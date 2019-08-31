The Washington Post

ESTELLE SALZMAN

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
King David Memorial Garden
Falls Church, VA
Notice
ESTELLE MILDRED SALZMAN  

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, ESTELLE M. SALZMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leon Salzman; loving mother of Janet Salzman; daughter of the late Louis and Lena Dick. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206-2762. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 31, 2019
