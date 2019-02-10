Esther K. Fisher
On February 4, 2019, Esther Keiffer Fisher passed away in her home in Washington, DC. She was the beloved mother of John and Mark Porter Fisher. Grandmother of Claudia Sinclair, Evelyn Spencer, Savannah Machara Fisher. Great-grandmother of Marcus and Adrian Sinclair. Her brother Edwin preceded her in death. She served in the Marines in WWII at Camp Pendleton, California. Esther will be placed in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A gathering of friends and family will take place at that time.