

ESTHER WEISBLATT COHEN



On Sunday, June 23, 2019, ESTHER WEISBLATT COHEN of Olney, MD and formerly of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morton Cohen. Devoted mother of Jane (Richard) Brody, Rona Lee Cohen (Stephen Marcus), Helaine Cohen, Carol (Neal) Silverman. Dear sister of the late Irving Weisblatt. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Erica Brody, Beth Silverman, Cory (Lauren) Eisenhard and Brian (Ali) Silverman and great-grandmother of Ruby Silverman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 1 p.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment will take place at National Capital Hebrew Cemetery, Capitol Heights, MD. After the internment, shiva will be observed at the home of Alan and Robin Schulman, from 4 to 8 p.m., with services at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency, 200 Wood Hill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850.