The Washington Post

ESTHER COHEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESTHER COHEN.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Alan and Robin Schulman
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Alan and Robin Schulman
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ESTHER WEISBLATT COHEN  

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, ESTHER WEISBLATT COHEN of Olney, MD and formerly of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morton Cohen. Devoted mother of Jane (Richard) Brody, Rona Lee Cohen (Stephen Marcus), Helaine Cohen, Carol (Neal) Silverman. Dear sister of the late Irving Weisblatt. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Erica Brody, Beth Silverman, Cory (Lauren) Eisenhard and Brian (Ali) Silverman and great-grandmother of Ruby Silverman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 1 p.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment will take place at National Capital Hebrew Cemetery, Capitol Heights, MD. After the internment, shiva will be observed at the home of Alan and Robin Schulman, from 4 to 8 p.m., with services at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency, 200 Wood Hill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on June 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.