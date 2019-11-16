The Washington Post

ESTHER ANN COLEMAN  

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Esther Ann Coleman (Zussman) of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Allan Coleman; devoted mother of Ilene Levine (Mark), Dr. Raymond Coleman (Rebecca) and Dr. Marcia Coleman; loving grandmother of Scott Levine (Sheri), Allison Fleit (Kyle), Erica Levine (Chris Weber), Daniel Coleman, Sarah Coleman (Dan Edson), Elizabeth Chichester (Trevor), Kieran Coleman-Plante, Aislinn Coleman-Plante, and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Sunday, November 17, 12 noon at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be receiving Sunday following services with minyan at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the residence of Ilene Levine. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's National Medical Center, Hebrew Home of Greater Washington or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2019
