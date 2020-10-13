Esther Marie Conlon (Age 83)
Esther Marie (Beall) Conlon (born February 16, 1937) died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, having received the consolation of the sacraments. She was the daughter of Paul Hubert and Margaret Ruth Beall. Her husband, Francis Joseph Conlon, preceded her in death. She is survived by her nine children: Helen Colston, Catherine Conlon, Mark Conlon, Mary Kilby, Paula Conlon, Michael Joseph Conlon, John Conlon, Theresa Bechtoldt, and Michael Thomas Conlon. She also has 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is survived by many loving relatives and friends from Florida to California, including her half-sister, Rose Just. Esther was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and a devoted friend to many. She and her husband raised their family in Silver Spring, MD, where they lived for over 55 years. She has been a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist parish, where she attended church regularly and also volunteered in many capacities. She cared for others constantly throughout her life, including her mother and father-in-law, who lived with her for many years at the end of their lives. Her annual Christmas Eve party was a time of joy that symbolizes the hospitality and warmth with which she always welcomed everyone into her life. Esther graduated from the Saint Cecilia Academy in Washington, DC, and later received her bachelor's degree and RN certification from the Catholic University of America. She worked as a nurse at University Nursing Home in Silver Spring for 13 years and later for over 10 years with the Montgomery County Health Department. After their retirements, she and Frank enjoyed relaxing at their cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains, exploring historic sites, and spending time with their family. The funeral mass will be at St. John the Evangelist on Thursday, October 15, and is not open to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions. The family is very grateful for your prayers and condolences at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Esther's memory to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929, www.stjude.org
or Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, PO Box 979003, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9989, www.foodforthepoor.org www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com