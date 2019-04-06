ESTHER HANES

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESTHER HANES.

 
 

Esther Hanes  

Of Herndon, VA. Died on April 4, 2019 after a tenacious battle with cancer. Esther was born March 16, 1939 to Clifford and Hazel Rollins. She was the owner of The Cinnamon Tree in Herndon, VA for 38 years. Mother of Grayson and Chad Hanes. Loving grandmother of Grayson, Harrison and Elizabeth. Sister of Marie Lee Norman, Buddy Rollins and the late Lankey Rollins. Visitation to be held on Monday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at ADAMS-GREEN Funeral Home 721 Elden St. Herndon, VA. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Sterling Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the , www.cancer.org. Condolences at

Funeral Home
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.