

Esther Ruth Knopfmacher

(nee Margolin)



Of Coral Springs, Florida, formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on January 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Esther Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Arthur.

Esther Ruth worked for the Federal Government until moving to Florida in 1986, where she became a realtor and travel agent, travelling all over the world. She was honored with a Small Business Owners award for work with the Coral Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Loving mother of Phyllis Day, Lewis (Susan) Knopfmacher, Joel (Marianne) Knopfmacher and Jane Knopfmacher. Cherished grandmother of Amy (Michael Jr.) Fisher, Daniel Knopfmacher, Jennifer Knopfmacher, Ben Knopfmacher, Arthur Knopfmacher and grand-dog, Baci. Adored great-grandmother of Jacob Fisher and Kayla Fisher.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 2 p.m. at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD, 21224.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Esther's memory be made to: Chabad of Parkland, 7170 Loxahatchee Rd., Parkland, FL, 33067 or Cleveland Clinic Florida, Hematology/Oncology Center, 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL, 33331.