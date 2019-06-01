

ESTHER MARIE REMSON

1928 - 2019





Esther Marie "Es" Remson passed away at her home on May 19, 2010. She was 91.

Mrs. Remson was born February 29, 1928 at her parent's home in Vandegrift, PA. She was a 1946 graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, DC and then attended the University of Maryland, where as a member of the Kappa Delta sorority she met her future husband, Oscar James Remson, a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. They married on June 11, 1950, moved to Silver Spring, MD and raised three children. Although mostly a homemaker, Mrs. Remson worked as a bookkeeper for her father's home building business from 1951 - 1985.

Esther was a devoted wife and mother and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Oscar James Remson, her sister Lydia D. Brown and her brother, Richard Q. Vinella. Survivors include her sister, Jean N. Addison of Raleigh, NC and her brother, Vincent L. Vinella, Jr. of Rockville, MD. Other survivors include a daughter, Jamie P. Staton (Dick) of Sterling, VA, two sons, Paul D. Remson (Petra) of Potomac, MD, and Dave M. Remson (Sue) of Highland, MD, and four grandchildren, Courtney J. Staton, Matthew J. Remson, Kelly E. Remson and Travis R. Remson.

Mr. and Mrs. Remson will be buried together in a graveside ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

A luncheon celebrating their life and marriage will follow at Leisure World Clubhouse, 3700 Rossmoor Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD.

June 11, would have been the 69th wedding anniversary of Esther Marie Remson and Oscar James Remson. Together again forever...