

Esther Piccioni O'Berry



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A first generation Italian-American, she was born in Washington, DC on April 26, 1928 to Antonio and Adelina (Gallerizzo) Piccioni. With her two brothers and seven sisters, she was raised in Washington, DC in the area that is now known as L'Enfant Plaza. She frequently recounted many fond memories of growing up in the city near her large, extended family which included her Piccioni and Gallerizzo aunts, uncles and cousins. In the late 1940s she was employed by the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. Recording the daily weather report was among her job responsibilities. In 1950 she married Charles W. O'Berry, Sr.; they subsequently moved to Rockville, MD where they raised their five children. She retired from the Montgomery County Board of Education as a food service assistant where she enjoyed interacting with the students and faculty of Broome Jr. HS and Julius West MS for three decades. She was predeceased by her husband in 2001 as well as their oldest son Charles W. O'Berry, Jr. in 1974. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Patricia), Richard (Sandra), Suann Valentine and David (Edward Black), and her sister, Annie Cantor. She was the beloved grandmother of Ricky (Chrystal), Tony (Kristin), Matthew (Sarah), Megan (Nick), James (Jordan), Brian (Dana), Luke (Katie), John (Kori), Rachel (Derek), Brandan (Larkin), Joe, Cody, Kyle and Miranda, great-grandmother of Charlie (Erin), Grace, Alexa, Ava, Liam, Bryce, Nolan, Scarlett, Nicholas, Mallory, Logan and Jasper and great-great-grandmother of Violet as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Visitation and on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. for Funeral Service at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054. Burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032. Donations may be made in memory of Esther O'Berry to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.