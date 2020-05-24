

Esther Telis (Age 93)



Died on May 19, 2020 peacefully in her home in Boca Raton, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Zelig Telis, devoted mother of Rita Horowitz (the late Mark Horowitz) and Sherman Telis (Karen); cherished grandmother (Bubbi) to Alexander (Kate), Michael (AnnaRose King), Samantha (Joshua Juster); and great-grandmother to Liam Zelig Telis, Willow Rose King Telis and Logan Mark Juster.

Born in Poland, now Lithuania, Esther fled the Nazis after losing her parents and only sister, joining the Partisans, where she met her beloved husband and survived the Holocaust in a manner worthy of a Hollywood script. After arriving in the United States through Ellis Island, Esther and Zelig built a new life in Cheshire, CT. In later years they acquired a home in Boca Raton, FL which became the epicenter of family vacations and holiday gatherings, always full of laughter, love, and Esther's delicious cooking. Although she lost her immediate family as an adolescent in the Holocaust, Esther's resurging spirit and generous nature inspired her loving devotion and care for her family. She took immense pride and joy in hosting her three grandchildren and then her three great grandchildren. Despite such turbulent beginnings, Esther possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a sharp wit. Her flourishing family remains a living testament to survival. May her memory be a blessing.