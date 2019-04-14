

Esther A. Terry



On April 10, 2019 beloved mother Mrs. Esther A. Terry passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Maria A. Terry and her son, Benjamin A. Terry, III with his wife, Karen and her grandchildren, Ian and Amanda. She worked 30 years at the Inter-American Development Bank. She was born in Lima, Peru and came to the United States in 1959. She met and married Benjamin A. Terry, Jr. in 1960. She helped her family her whole life. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. She will be taken back to Peru to be buried with her family. She was 91 years old.