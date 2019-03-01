ESTHER WOOTEN

Esther Elizabeth Wooten  

Of Suitland, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 71. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 43 years Clarence Wooten; one sister, Linda Marie Hawkins; three sons, Anthony Benton, Carl Lucas, and Jerell Wooten; three daughters, Kiana Lucas, LaKeeta Lucas and TaMeeka Wooten; eight grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held at the New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas Street, NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.

Religious Service Information
New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church
4417 Douglas Street
Washington, DC 20019
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2019
