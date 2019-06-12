ETHEL L. BLAINE
"Weezie"
Transitioned unexpectedly on May 26, 2019. Devoted mother of Terry P. Blaine; loving sister of Iwo D. Fairrow and George W. Johnson. She is also survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 14, the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of celebration at 11 a.m. at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 602 N St., NW. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.