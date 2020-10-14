Ethel Gerber (nee Spector) (Age 92)
Of Rockville, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She is survived by her children, Robin Sakin and Susan (Allan) Brecher; her grandchildren, Nicole Sakin, Danny (Hanna) Brecher, and Rachel Brecher; and her great-granddaughter, Sophia Brecher. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Victor Gerber, and her parents, Samuel and Sophia Spector. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
