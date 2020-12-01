ETHEL GOLDBERG
On Friday, November 27, 2020, ETHEL GOLDBERG of Olney, MD. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Goldberg, loving mother of Scott (Diana) Goldberg and Stacy (Dominick) Neglio, dear sister of Ronnie Sklover, cherished grandmother of Melissa, Hannah, Grant and Seth. She was a founding member of B'nai Shalom of Olney. Graveside services were held at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001