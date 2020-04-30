

ETHEL JACOBSON HAMBURGER



Ethel Jacobson Hamburger, a lifelong teacher, died on April 23, 2020. She was a devoted wife, sibling, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She and her husband of 60 years, Irvin Hamburger, were former residents of Chevy Chase, Maryland and the former owners of Locust Lane Farm in Needmore, West Virginia. In honor of her husband, she founded and annually organized Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line 5K to Beat Dementia. She was actively involved at Beth El Congregation in Bethesda, MD where she served on various boards and Beth Sholom Congregation in Elkins Park where she received the Congregant of the Year Award. She loved writing and reading and her poetry was compiled in the book "Essentially Etty: A Treasury of Poetry and Prose." She is survived by her children Pamela Hamburger Gelman, Mitchell Hamburger and his wife Samantha Baron, Evan Hamburger Solender and Melanie Greenberg and her husband Steven Greenberg; her grandchildren Stephanie Strauss and her husband Gabriel Strauss, Jordan Solender and his wife Rachel Solender, Arielle Cohen and her husband Justin Cohen, Rebecca Zimmerman and her husband Brent Zimmerman, Samantha Greenberg, Scott Greenberg and his wife Taylor Greenberg and Adam Baron; and her great-grandchildren Isla Strauss, Shane Strauss and Marty Cohen. A private interment service was held.