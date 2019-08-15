ETHEL INGRAM
On Monday, August 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Wife of the late Andrew Ingram; beloved mother of John Ingram and Joyce Ingram Neufell; mother-in-law of Denise Ingram; grandmother of Megan (deceased), Sonia, Joey, Casey, and Brianna; great-grandmother of Christopher and Ariela; member of Georgia Avenue Baptist Church. Forever remembered by her loving family. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Friday, August 16, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Private interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2019.