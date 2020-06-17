ETHEL JACKSON

Or Copy this URL to Share



ETHEL C. JACKSON July 24, 1921 - June 8, 2020

Peacefully passed away at age 98 at Doctors Hospital. Survived by a devoted daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Sterling Robinson, loving grandchildren, great-grand children, devoted nieces and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Flossie Campbell, husband, James L. Jackson and brother, Andrew W. Campbell. Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA.



