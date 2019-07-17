ETHEL C. LAGOS (Age 96)
Mrs. Ethel Cotsonis Lagos, age 96, of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born September 25, 1922 in Washington DC, one of six children to the late Harry and Anna Cotsonis. Ethel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Socrates Lagos. She is survived by a sister Zoe Schmid, while siblings Francesca, Alex, Mary and Sophie have predeceased her. Ethel is survived by her children, Anna (David, also deceased) Scaggs of Fayetteville, PA, Elaine (Stephen) Wallis of Ellicott City, MD, and William (Connie) Lagos of Reston, VA; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church , 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Vasculitis Foundation: www.vasculitisfoundation.org
or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America: www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org