The Washington Post

ETHEL LAGOS (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ETHEL LAGOS.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
701 Norwood Road
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ETHEL C. LAGOS (Age 96)  

Mrs. Ethel Cotsonis Lagos, age 96, of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born September 25, 1922 in Washington DC, one of six children to the late Harry and Anna Cotsonis. Ethel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Socrates Lagos. She is survived by a sister Zoe Schmid, while siblings Francesca, Alex, Mary and Sophie have predeceased her. Ethel is survived by her children, Anna (David, also deceased) Scaggs of Fayetteville, PA, Elaine (Stephen) Wallis of Ellicott City, MD, and William (Connie) Lagos of Reston, VA; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church , 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Vasculitis Foundation: www.vasculitisfoundation.org or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America: www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.