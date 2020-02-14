The Washington Post

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church
9010 Frank Tippett Rd.
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church
9010 Frank Tippett Rd.
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Notice
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, LaJuan Lee-Marshall (Michael); grandson, Michael Marshall II; great grandson, Dylan Marshall; brother, Waddell "Woody" Harrell (Brenda) and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Lee will lie in state at Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church, 9010 Frank Tippett Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2020
