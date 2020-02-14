ETHEL LEE "Efi"
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, LaJuan Lee-Marshall (Michael); grandson, Michael Marshall II; great grandson, Dylan Marshall; brother, Waddell "Woody" Harrell (Brenda) and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Lee will lie in state at Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church, 9010 Frank Tippett Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.