

Ethel V. Lent "Grammy" (Age 98)



Born February 26, 1921 in Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Oakton, VA and most recently of Herndon, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Arthur Lent, Sr., son-in-law, Edward "Ted" Corcoran and her daughter, Claudia Corcoran. She is survived by her son, Arthur Lent, Jr. (Elaine); two grandsons, Kevin Corcoran (Katie), David Lent (Cheri); two granddaughters, Lisa Griffin (Jess), Debora Lamp (Steve); three great-grandsons, Zachary, Ethan and Bryce Lent and a great-granddaughter, Madeleine Lent. Also by a nephew, Willard Lent, Jr. (Brenda) and niece, Linda Swartz (Joe) and various other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Friday, November 8 at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the .