Ethel Economon Lindsay

1928-2019



Ethel Economon Lindsay, 92, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center. Ethel retired as a Production Controller from NASA-Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD in 1985. She was a volunteer at Holy Cross Hospital from 1991-2013. She was also a member of the Kensington, Maryland Chapter #39, Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron, twice. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Lindsay; She leaves a daughter, Lynn W. Ott, of Salem, VA; a son, Mark W. Wayshner of Austrailia; two granddaughters, Daniella (Tom) Sorensen, and Christina Carlowe; three great grandsons, Jesse, Ethan, and Liam, also of Australia.

Ethel's remains will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make charitable donations to Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Rd, SW Roanoke, Va. 24018 (540) 776-0198 www.goodsamhospice.org

