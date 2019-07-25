

Ethel Louise Taylor Smith



On July 16, 2019, Ethel Louise Taylor Smith, was received by the good Lord to join her husband, Willie Lee Smith, daughters, Mona Katrina Smith and Monica Lee Smith, in heaven. Born on July 22, 1933 to Hester Pernell Taylor and Ethel Hazel Ross Taylor, she was a welcome addition to their brood of 13 and cultivated fond memories of family and friends from her life raised on Gibbon Street in Old Town Alexandria. She blossomed into a wonderful mother and devoted Army wife. Ethel embraced every challenge she faced and was an exceptional human being who lead by example of what it truly means to be a kind and caring person. Whenever orders came to move to another military installation, she turned what would be a daunting uproot for many families, into an adventure. Wherever she landed, she was a proactive participant in life, receiving multiple awards from the NCO Wives Club of Fulda, Germany, and 7th Psychological Operations Group in Okinawa, to the Loyal Order of Green Angels for her tireless commitment as a Girl Scout Leader. She is survived by her daughters, Sonia Voncere Smith, Brigitte Marie Smith and countless extended family. Funeral service will be held at Roberts Memorial United Methodist Church, 606A S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 p.m. Interment will be held on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.