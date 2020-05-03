ETTA M. COX
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, ETTA M. COX of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Deborah B. Williams, Leslie B. Payne and Lisa Green (Kenneth); one son, Saulter W. Barksdale, Jr. (Lisa); one sister, Dawne Carman (Virgil); one brother, Don Johnson (Lynn); three grandchildren, Kimberly Williams, Patrice Brooks and Andre' Butler; a devoted friend, William Stewart; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held in Clinton, MD. For service and streaming information please visit