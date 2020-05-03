The Washington Post

ETTA COX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ETTA COX.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Service
To be announced at a later date
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ETTA M. COX  

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, ETTA M. COX of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Deborah B. Williams, Leslie B. Payne and Lisa Green (Kenneth); one son, Saulter W. Barksdale, Jr. (Lisa); one sister, Dawne Carman (Virgil); one brother, Don Johnson (Lynn); three grandchildren, Kimberly Williams, Patrice Brooks and Andre' Butler; a devoted friend, William Stewart; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held in Clinton, MD. For service and streaming information please visit
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.