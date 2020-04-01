

ETTA FRANCES YOUNG (Age 92)



Departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by family, in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was a native of Southhampton County, VA. She came to Washington, DC in 1947, where she met and married the late John R. Young, Sr. and settled in the Woodridge neighborhood. Before her retirement, she worked as a nursing assistant at Washington Hospital Center and Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital. The beloved mother leaves six children, Diane Merchant of Silver Spring, MD, Janet Taylor of Gaithersburg, MD, Tanya Brown of Suitland, MD, Leah Latimer of Mitchellville, MD, John R. Young, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, MD and Donna Whaley of Bowie, MD; sisters, Dollye Herndon of Glen Burnie, MD and Edna Mae Harrison of Richmond, VA; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, three sons-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private interment April 2 at Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by CAPITOL MORTUARY.