ETTASTINE WILLIAMS (1955 - 2019)
ETTASTINE H. WILLIAMS  

Our beloved Ettastine H. Williams entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband Roger Williams, Jr.; three daughters Kimberly, Monica and Adrienne Williams; her father George Chatmon; brother George E. Chatmon; and a host of family and friends. Viewing and Homegoing services will be held at 10 a.m. at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Rd., Bowie, MD 20721. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland MD. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
