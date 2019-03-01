EUDORA OHANESIAN

EUDORA A. OHANESIAN  
December 25, 1928~February 13, 2019  

She is survived by her daughters, Victoria, Pamela, and Judith and their families including four grandchildren. Eudora retired from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
A service will be held at a date to be determined at Arlington Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband, Lt. Col. Victor Ohanesian. (KIA-3/1/1967, V.Nam)
Condolences may be sent to the Ohanesian Family, 8091 Lacy Dr., Unit #102, Manassas, VA 20109. Donations can be made to Viet Nam Veterans Memorial Fund on her behalf to keep the memories of those who lost their lives in Viet Nam, VVMF 1235 So. Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2019
