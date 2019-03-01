

EUDORA A. OHANESIAN

December 25, 1928~February 13, 2019



She is survived by her daughters, Victoria, Pamela, and Judith and their families including four grandchildren. Eudora retired from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

A service will be held at a date to be determined at Arlington Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband, Lt. Col. Victor Ohanesian. (KIA-3/1/1967, V.Nam)