Dr. Eugene J. Alpert "Gene"

Passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He is remembered for his love of travel, Motown, genealogy, politics, and his contribution to experiential education. Survivors include his son Glenn, his sister Cynthia, and his brother Bruce. A private internment service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



